Hyderabad Traffic Police deploys drones for Golconda Bonalu

The drone technology will help enhance situational awareness and support high-precision traffic management during the Bonalu festivities.

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Crowd celebrating Golconda Bonalu festival with traditional dance and offerings in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad Traffic Police deploys drones for Golconda Bonalu

Hyderabad: Undertaking a new approach towards traffic management, Hyderabad Traffic Police has deployed drones to monitor parking sites and diversion points around the Golconda Fort amid Bonalu celebrations.

Aerial inspection of designated parking lots near Golconda Fort will help assess space availability, prevent unauthorised roadside parking, and guide motorists toward available parking slots.

On the other hand, real-time observation of major approach roads, internal lanes, and gathering points will help identify bottlenecks instantly and initiate immediate traffic regulation measures.

Subhan Bakery

The drone technology will help enhance situational awareness and support high-precision traffic management during the Bonalu festivities, ensuring maximum safety, comfort, and convenience for devotees and the general public, Hyderabad Police said.

Aerial view of Golconda Fort and surrounding hills in Hyderabad, India.
Aerial view of Golconda Fort and surrounding hills in Hyderabad, India.

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