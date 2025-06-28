Hyderabad duo held for livestreaming paid nude acts sent to judicial custody

Hyderabad: A couple was arrested by Amberpet police and sent to judicial custody for reportedly telecasting live pornographic content from their home in Mallikarjun Nagar and demanding money from viewers for access.

The couple, Kanti Naresh Kumar and Kanti Pallavi, were arrested on June 26.

As per Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kachiguda Y Harish Kumar, the two were running a paid live-streaming operation from home. “They were creating nude live videos and were uploading links on social media platforms in return for money,” the ACP was quoted by ANI.

The couple was arrested after the police received specific intelligence on the sharing of obscene content on the internet.

The authorities add that the two utilised social media websites and platforms to advertise and spread the porn videos to paying subscribers.

The Amberpet police are going through the cyber trail, including payment history and communications on the net, to identify more evidence.

Authorities are also investigating if the couple was part of a bigger group or independent actors.

Law enforcers have also encouraged citizens to report suspicious online activities and informed the public that sharing or posting obscene material on the net is an offense under the law.