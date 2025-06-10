Hyderabad dy mayor raids restaurant over rotten chicken in biryani claims

Hyderabad: Hyderabad deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy conducted a surprise inspection at the Deccan Palm Restaurant in Tarnaka on Monday, June 9, following reports of biryani being sold with rotten chicken.

The raid uncovered old and unhygienic food items, prompting a swift response from the deputy mayor and a directive for a city-wide crackdown on food safety violations.

Deputy mayor Srilatha criticised the restaurant owner after the discovery of unsanitary practices. She immediately instructed food safety officers to conduct a thorough inspection of all unhygienic items at Deccan Palm and to initiate strict action against the establishment.

“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of the city’s people by taking strict action against all establishments that are far from food quality,” the deputy mayor stated.

Hyderabad dy mayor announces formation of special teams to inspect restaurants

Further, the deputy mayor announced the formation of special teams dedicated to monitoring food safety across all hotels, restaurants, and tiffin centers in Hyderabad. She reiterated that strict action would be taken against any establishment found not complying with quality standards.