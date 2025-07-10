Hyderabad: Dy Mayor warns street vendors against encroachments

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Deputy Mayor, Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, on Tuesday issued a stern warning to street vendors and shopkeepers encroaching public roads and dumping waste, stating that strict action will be taken to ensure public convenience and urban cleanliness.

Accompanied by TTUC State President Mothe Shoban Reddy and senior GHMC officials, the Deputy Mayor inspected Tarnaka Junction, where several unauthorised stalls had been set up on the main road.

“Vendors occupying the road at Tarnaka X Road are creating serious inconvenience to pedestrians and commuters. Such encroachments will not be tolerated,” she said during the inspection.

She also pointed out that some local shopkeepers were illegally dumping garbage on the roads, affecting hygiene in the area. As part of the drive, unauthorised stalls were removed on the spot by GHMC staff.

The Deputy Mayor directed GHMC officials to stay vigilant and take swift action against illegal encroachments and open dumping. “Setting up stalls without permission or dumping waste in open areas is strictly prohibited,” she reiterated.

GHMC circle officers and field staff were actively involved in the inspection and clearance operation.