Hyderabad: E-mobility week kick starts with ‘Rall-E’ at People’s Plaza

Hyderabad: The e-Mobility week in the city commenced with ‘Rall-E’, flagged off at Peoples Plaza and culminating at Hitex, Madhapur on Sunday.

Rall-E billed as the country’s largest electric vehicle (EV) rally, saw thousands of EV enthusiasts riding their electric two and three-wheelers and electric buses through different parts of the city.

A special stunt show by Sheraaz and Rahul of Gravton Motors was also organised to generate excitement towards e-Mobility week and spread the message of sustainable mobility.

Actor and director, Adivi Sesh and IT principal secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, director Nag Ashwin and other sector leaders flagged off the vehicle rally.

Adivi Sesh and Jayesh Ranjan flagging off Rall-E

Various government organizations and industry partners including, TSRTC, Apollo Tyres, Gravton Motors, Citreon, TVS, Ola, Ather, Uber, MG Motors, Mahindra, Quantum, Atum Motors, Bud-e Bikes, Pure EV and Eto among others participated in the rally.

In addition to this, a musical concert featuring performances by Band Buddies (formerly Rooh), Jammers Band and lyricist Krishna Chaitanya was also organised.

The flagship Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is being will culminate with India’s first Formula E race on February 11.