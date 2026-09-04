Hyderabad: EAGLE Force busts network selling vapes, arrests 3

Hyderabad: The State Task Force (STF) of the Telangana EAGLE Force, in coordination with Madhapur police, busted an organised network allegedly involved in the sale of banned electronic cigarettes and vapes and apprehended three persons during raids on two outlets in Madhapur and Durgamcheruvu.

Acting on credible information that banned e-cigarettes were being sold, including to minors, the teams raided Smart Smoke, located at Madhapur, and Smoke on Vibes, Durgamcheruvu, on Thursday, September 3.

The raids resulted in the seizure of 152 e-cigarettes, 34 packets of foreign cigarettes, three scanners and Rs. 9,500 in cash.

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The arrested persons were identified as Mahammed Raihan Khan (24), Mahammad Zubair (25) and Ashiq (28), all employees working at the two outlets. The alleged owners, Aboobakar Siddiqui and Rameez, both natives of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, are reportedly absconding.

Both outlets owned by Karnataka natives

According to the EAGLE Force, Siddiqui and Rameez had been operating Smart Smoke for around two years and had opened the second outlet about two months ago. Apart from hookah products, cigarettes, perfumes and soft drinks, the outlets were allegedly involved in the sale of banned e-cigarettes.

Investigators found that the operators were allegedly using a website to market vapes and taking orders through WhatsApp. Customers were reportedly provided with payment QR codes, and after payment, the products were delivered to locations shared by them through delivery platforms.

The police said financial transactions indicated that around Rs 2.1 crore had been credited to an HDFC Bank account and approximately Rs 21 lakh to a Canara Bank account over the past two years, in Siddiqui’s name.

Hundreds of customers identified

During the inquiry, the authorities reportedly identified hundreds of customers who had purchased e-cigarettes from the outlets in Hyderabad. The EAGLE Force said further legal action would be taken against persons found involved in the illegal purchase or supply of banned e-cigarettes.

The authorities are also examining the alleged role of delivery personnel and other persons who may have facilitated transportation of the banned products. Officials said the investigation would also look into whether the outlets had complied with billing and tax requirements.

Cases have been registered at Madhapur police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, COTPA, and the Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigation is under way to trace the alleged owners and establish the entire supply chain.