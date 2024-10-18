Hyderabad ED acts against Mohammed Kaisar, seizing assets worth Rs. 1.01 cr

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office has attached assets worth Rs. 1.01 crore approximately (as per book value) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a case of extortion and other criminal activities by Mohammed Kaisar alias Pehelwan Kaisar, rowdy sheeter of Habeeb Nagar Police Station.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of several FIRs registered by Telangana Police against Mohammed Kaisar and others.

The FIRs alleged the involvement of Mohammed Kaisar in several criminal activities such as murder, attempt to murder, extortion, gambling, cricket betting, land settlement, etc. Mohammed Kaisar started his life as a pickpocket and later became a notorious rowdy sheeter and amassed huge wealth out of criminal activities.

He had been involved in criminal activities for many years. He had been extended for one year in 2011 and had also been detained under the Preventive Detention Act, said ED officials.

Enforcement Directorate investigation revealed that Mohammed Kaisar, having criminal antecedents over a long period of time, has been involved in numerous criminal activities for which several FIRs have been registered against him.

“By commission of criminal activities related to the scheduled offences under PMLA, Mohammed Kaisar has acquired Proceeds of Crime (POC) in the form of cash. By utilizing part of the said POC, he has acquired several immovable properties in the name of his wife. Sale considerations for all the said properties, acquired over the years from 2007 to 2020, have been paid entirely in cash,” the ED officials maintained.

The investigation by the agency revealed that Mohammed Kaisar and his family do not have legitimate financial wherewithal to purchase assets worth crores out of their meagre declared income.

The attached assets, having a book value of Rs. 1.01 crore (approx.) are in the form of immovable properties in Hyderabad acquired in the name of Shaheda Begum W/o Mohammed Kaisar.

The present market value of the said properties is expected to be much higher. Further investigation is under progress.