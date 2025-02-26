Hyderabad ED attaches Rs 8 cr assets in illegal drug export case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad unit, has provisionally attached 22 immovable and 8 movable properties worth Rs 8 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with an illegal psychotropic substance export case.

The probe was initiated against JR Infinity Private Limited, Aashish Jain, and his family based on a May 2022 Information Report from the NCB’s Hyderabad sub zonal unit.

The NCB alleged that Jain operated an illegal internet pharmacy from JR Infinity’s premises, exporting psychotropic drugs like Alprazolam, Zolpidem, Lorazepam, Clonazepam, Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone under the pretence of telemarketing and search engine optimization (SEO) services.

Searches at the accused’s premises led to the seizure of Rs3.7 crore in Indian and foreign currency, along with incriminating evidence of the illegal exports of psychotropic drugs.