Hyderabad: Editors Guild of India condemns arrest of 2 women journalists

Hyderabad: The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday has condemned the arrest of two women journalists by the Hyderabad police. A statement was released on Wednesday, March 12, and signed by Anant Nath – president, Ruben Banerjee – general secretary and K V Prasad – treasurer.

The statement issued said, “The Editors Guild of India expresses grave concern over reports of the arrest of Hyderabad-based journalist Ms. Revathi Pogadadanda by the city’s cybercrime police early on Wednesday morning. The Guild also referred to reports that “the video contained allegedly derogatory language and failed to meet ethical journalistic standards.”

The cyber crime police arrested two women journalists, including a senior reporter for allegedly engaging in spreading ‘defamatory content and conspiracy’ against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The accused have been identified as Revathi, the managing director of Pulse News, and 25-year-old reporter Bandi Sandhya alias Thanvi Yadav.

According to the Hyderabad police, the case was registered based on a complaint by a Congress social media cell state secretary, who came across an abusive video circulating on the X (Twitter) account. The video, featuring a Pulse TV interview, allegedly contained provocative and defamatory remarks against the Telangana CM.

Pogadadanda was reportedly taken from her home along with her husband at the crack of dawn. It is believed that this action followed the publication of a video on her YouTube channel, in which a farmer criticized Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy.

Some reports also suggest that the video contained allegedly derogatory language and failed to meet ethical journalistic standards. However, it may be noted that Revanth Reddy himself in the past has been booked in similar cases by the state police by the previous BRS government.

Without commenting on the content of the video, the Guild urges the Telangana government to ensure that any action taken against journalists follows due process and upholds the principles of free expression and justice.

The arrest of a journalist — particularly in a pre-dawn operation—raises serious concerns about the use of police force in such matters.

The Guild calls upon the Telangana government to safeguard Ms. Pogadadanda’s rights and personal safety. At the same time, it reminds journalists of the importance of fairness and responsibility in their reportage, ensuring that news is presented accurately and without malice. A free and responsible press is essential to a vibrant democracy.”