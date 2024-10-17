Hyderabad: Elderly man attacked, dies after altercation with biker in Alwal

Hyderabad: A senior citizen died after being attacked by a motorbike rider who was criticized over rash driving in Alwal, Hyderabad.

Although the incident occured on September 30, CCTV footage from the incident surfaced on social media on Thursday, October 17.

The incident occurred when an elderly man was crossing the road and a speeding motorcyclist, travelling with a woman and child, brushed past him.

The senior citizen reacted to the motorcyclist’s reckless behaviour. Enraged, the rider, reportedly accompained by his family, stopped his bike and attacked the elderly man, causing him to fall and suffer a serious head injury. Although his family rushed him to a private hospital, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The police have arrested the motorbiker who attacked the elderly person and have registered a case. Further details awaited.