Hyderabad: Elderly man duped of Rs 53L by cyber fraudsters posing as Delhi DCP

The victim was told that an arrest warrant had been issued against him and that his bank accounts would be frozen.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An elderly man in Hyderabad was recently duped of Rs 53 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as deputy commissioner of police from Delhi.

The victim reportedly received a phone call on June 18 from a person claiming to be Delhi DCP Rajiv Kumar. During the video call, the fraudster appeared in a Delhi Police uniform and accused the senior citizen of being involved in a money laundering case.

The victim was told that an arrest warrant had been issued against him and that his bank accounts would be frozen. Fearing legal action, the victim pleaded for the case not to be registered.

The cybercriminals then sent him fake documents, including a fabricated Supreme Court cash-freezing order and a forged RBI notice, claiming that the money in his accounts needed to be verified.

Trusting the impersonators, the man transferred Rs 53 lakh in multiple transactions, believing that the money would be returned after verification.

However, after the video call abruptly ended and further attempts to reach the callers failed, the victim realised he had been duped and filed a complaint with the Telangana police.

