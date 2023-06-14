Hyderabad: Eleven Muslim girls allegedly arrested at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: In a recent incident that took place at Secunderabad Railway Station, eleven Muslim girls were allegedly arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHT).

According to Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson for the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), the arrested girls are the residents of Hafez Baba Nagar, Santoshnagar, and Chandrayangutta.

As per the details of the incident narrated by the kin of the Muslim girls, 25 members of the family had visited Khammam district to attend a Valima function, however, upon their return to Hyderabad on June 12, 2023, they were met with a surprising turn of events.

They alleged that officials from the GRP, RPF, and AHT units surrounded them as soon as they step out of the train at Secunderabad Railway Station. The officials also searched their bags.

Narrating the incident, they said that despite cooperating with the officials and producing valid train tickets and Aadhaar Cards, the girls were handed over to the Juvenile Welfare and Correctional Center in Amberpet.

After listening to the details of the incident, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan approached the concerned officials for the release of the girls. He further assured the parents that legal action would be taken against the officials involved once the girls are released.

In response to Khan’s tweet on the incident, the RPF Secunderabad wrote, “Sir, matter informed to RPF/Secunderabad and GRP/Control/SC for necessary action, please.”