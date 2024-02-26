Hyderabad: Embrace piety, scholars tell Muslims on Shab-e-Barat

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, on February 25, prominent scholars urged the Muslims to embrace piety and equality in their lives. A major event in Hyderabad to mark the Shab-e-Baraat was held at Quli Qutb Shah Stadium, City College, which was organised by All India Bazm Rehmat Alam.

Addressing a gathering, Maulana Muhammad Faroghul of Qadri World Islamic Mission England, emphasised the principles of equality within Islam, highlighting that all individuals, regardless of background or status, are considered equal in the religion. He stressed the importance of adopting piety and virtue, emphasising that these qualities serve as the true measure of superiority.

Other notable figures such as Maulana Qari Iqbal Rizvi, Maulana Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain Khan Qadri, MA Mujeeb, also spoke at the event.



Senior advocate MA Mujeeb, who is president of Bazm Rehmat Alam, emphasised the central role of Islam in guiding individuals towards righteousness, urging adherence to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Qari Asadullah Sharif Naqshbandi, Muhammad Shafi Qadri, Abu Bakr Jafar Qadri, and Saboor Muhammad Khan Qadri recited Naat at the Prophet’s Bargah. Muhammad Mustafa Khan Qadri facilitated the proceedings as the Nizam.

The arrangements were efficiently managed by Hafiz Muhammad Sajid. Maulana Kaleemullah Hussaini, also known as Kashif Pasha, concluded the event with a heartfelt prayer, entreating for the protection of oppressed Muslims worldwide, the safeguarding of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the recovery of all Muslims, and the forgiveness of the deceased.