Hyderabad: EME Centre organises ‘Agnipath Outreach Program’

Hyderabad: Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Secunderabad on Tuesday organised an ‘Agnipath Outreach Program’ aimed at educating youth about the new addition of qualification criteria for the post of Agniveers.

People who have qualified for ITI in mechanical, electronic trades in addition to welder, refrigeration mechanic and others can now apply for the Agnipath scheme.

This will also fetch bonus marks during the selection process, said a press release.

1 EME Centre in Secunderabad in association with the Department of Employment & Training and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), took the initiative to spread awareness of the Indian Army’s inclusion of technical qualifications in Agnipath scheme to various ITI technical training Institutes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.