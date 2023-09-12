Hyderabad emerges as favourite city for GCCs, reveals NASSCOM report

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2023 10:37 am IST
Indian cybersecurity industry hits $9.8 bn in revenue: Nasscom
The National Association of Software and Service Companies is an Indian non-governmental trade association and advocacy group focused mainly on the technology industry of India.

Hyderabad: The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has released its Jan-June 2023 report, revealing that Hyderabad has emerged as the favorite city for Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

The report also highlights the significant expansion of GCCs across the country, with the maximum expansion witnessed in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

This year, with 11 GCCs, including new ones and expansions, Hyderabad is leading the way along with Bengaluru.

As 18 new GCCs have been welcomed in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune, these cities have emerged as key innovation hubs in India.

NameNumber of GCCs
Hyderabad11
Bengaluru11
Mumbai4
Pune5

Apart from Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune also welcomed GCC, reports NASSCOM

Hyderabad, due to the presence of business-friendly policies, has witnessed significant growth in GCCs. Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, has also seen a rise in GCCs.

In addition to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune are also emerging as innovation hubs as they have welcomed GCCs in the first half of 2023 as per NASSCOM.

What are GCCs?

Global capability centers are also known as GCCs or GICs. They are the offshore units of multinational corporations that operate across the globe.

The responsibilities of these centers include providing various support services, such as IT, human resources, etc., to their parent organizations.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
