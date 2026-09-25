Hyderabad: Eminent Urdu journalist, poet Mahtab Qadr passes away

Hyderabad: Renowned Urdu journalist and poet Mahtab Qadr, whose real name was Syed Sarfaraz Ali, passed away in Hyderabad on Friday, September 25, after a prolonged illness.

His son Suhail Syed announced his death in an Instagram post, sharing details of the funeral prayers and burial.

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His funeral prayers will be offered on Saturday, September 26, at 1:15 pm at Masjid-e-Meraj in Chanchalguda, opposite Central Jail. He will be buried at Sultan Daira graveyard near Masjid-e-Meraj.

Mahtab Qadr’s contribution to Urdu literature

Mahtab Qadr had spent several years in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he worked to promote the Urdu language and literature. He was associated with literary activities in the city and served as the founding editor of an Urdu fortnightly publication.

Through his journalism, poetry and literary work, Mahtab Qadr contributed to the promotion of Urdu among literary circles in Saudi Arabia. He also participated in literary programmes in Jeddah and other places.

He authored two poetry collections, including Bichhaon Sehra and Thodi Si Aawargi, which received recognition among Urdu literary circles. His work established him as a poet, journalist and literary figure associated with Urdu in Saudi Arabia.

His passing was mourned by members of Urdu literary and journalistic circles, who remembered his contribution to the language and its literature.