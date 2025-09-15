Hyderabad employee denied sick leave, forced to work while ill

Hyderabad: A popular phrase goes, “a good boss inspires and motivates their team.” But this team working in Hyderabad does not think so. In fact, one team member flagged the unempathetic nature of their team leader when they asked for sick leave.

Sharing a screenshot of their conversation on social media, the employee, under the Reddit name icynotsoniceyy, revealed they have been working at the company in Hyderabad for 1.5 years and described their team lead as unpleasant.

“This new team lead joined the company a month ago. The previous team lead was worse too. But this guy. WAY WORSE,” the employee said.

According to them, they fell sick on September 10 and asked for leave. However, instead of showing concern, the team leader responded coldly by asking them to stay till the end of the day.

“Kindly attend the office today and release the documents at the earliest. Then, based on your health condition, take a call,” the team leader replied in WhatsApp.

The Reddit user logged in at 6:00 am and worked for around 14 hours, which further deteriorated their health as their eyes began watering.

According to the employee, the team lead repeatedly dialled them on Thursday morning. However, they did not respond since they were asleep. “On Thursday morning, around 4 am he starts calling. He called at 6 and 7 am twice. But I took tablets the previous night, so I woke up around 11 am. I did not respond to any of his replies or calls,” the Reddit user said.

They further revealed that all other team members had family and health issues, and hence, no one attended the office.

They said that the team leader is online anytime of the day, pointing out the latter’s poor social life. “He is almost 55 – 60 years, no family. He just cuts his wife’s calls, and doesn’t have any other activity except work. He is online at 2 am/4 am/6 am/9 pm/11 pm. Any second of the day or night, he will be online on Teams. And asking for updates 24/7,” the post read.

The employee then expressed anguish over the toxic work environment in the office, but also highlighted the unemployment in India, saying even if they wanted to quit, they could not. “I know whatever is happening in this office is not right. But I also know the condition outside. How people are struggling to get jobs.”

I want to quit really badly. I have been applying for jobs since April. And nothing seems to click.