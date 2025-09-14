Proud parents mistake Google’s Bengaluru office for a 5-star hotel

Most Indian parents dream of seeing their child become a doctor, an engineer, or maybe an IAS officer. They pour their sweat and life into securing a better future for their precious child. For many, that dream comes true. But how many actually get to visit their child’s workplace? And how many are left stunned by what they see? That’s exactly what happened when a software engineer at Google’s Bengaluru office took his parents there; they were convinced he had brought them to a five-star resort, not an office.

Sharing the experience on social media, a beaming Google engineer, Viraj Chandra, posted, “Took my parents to @GoogleIndia Ananta – and now they think I just hang out in a 5-star resort every day. Can’t blame them, this place barely feels like an office.”

Can’t blame them, this place barely feels like an office 😗#google pic.twitter.com/rLL9Hg81yS — Viraj Chandra (@virajchandra51) September 11, 2025

The picture struck a chord with many social media users, who congratulated Chandra and expressed how proud his parents must be.

An X user, @absheka, commented with a laughing emoji, “Congratulations, they must be so proud :D” while another said, “It’s a beautiful moment. They must be extremely proud. It’s such a warm feeling.”

One X user shared a similar memory. They said, “The same thing happened to me when I took my father to Manyata Tech Park 10 years ago. He said it felt like Brindavan. At the time, I didn’t realise what it meant to him. Now, reflecting on it makes me emotional, especially since my father is no more.”