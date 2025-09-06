Hyderabad youngster wins best Ganesh laddu deal for Rs 99

Hyderabad: The bids for Ganesh laddus during auctions are running into crores. Winning an auction has become a status symbol for some wealthy people. However, there are also humble and simple ways in which Ganesh laddu is being given away.

A youngster got the best deal for a Ganesh laddu in Hyderabad, after winning a 333 kg laddu for just Rs 99, in a lucky draw conducted in Kothapet on Saturday, September 6.

Sakshit Goud, a student pursuing his bachelors in business administration had purchased a ticket for the lucky draw conducted by Ekadantha Youth Association.

Out of the 760 tickets sold, his ticket was picked in the lucky draw.