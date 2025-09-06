Video: Policemen break into dance Khairatabad Ganesh procession

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police officials were seen dancing during the Khairatabad Ganesh idol procession in the city on Saturday, September 6.

A video of a few police officials grooving has surfaced online. The Hyderabad police personnel were deployed for security during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival for the past 11 days.

The police personnel are seen dancing to music and drum beats.

In 2023, police officials were seen dancing during the Ganesh procession at Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

Over 50,000 police personnel were deployed to oversee the smooth immersion of nearly two lakh Ganesh idols on Saturday, marking the culmination of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.