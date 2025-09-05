50K police personnel deployed to oversee Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over 50,000 police personnel will be deployed to oversee the smooth immersion of nearly two lakh Ganesh idols on Saturday, marking the culmination of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Telangana Director General of Police Jitender said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around Hyderabad, with multiple departments coordinating to manage the immersion, officials added.

“As many as 50,000 police will be deployed. Around two lakh Ganesh idols will be immersed,” the DGP told PTI on Friday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said all arrangements for the final immersion, scheduled for Saturday, are complete.

The process is expected to continue for about 40 hours, with around 50,000 idols being immersed at Tank Bund alone.

Strong security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents. A total of 29,000 police personnel will be on duty in shifts, Anand said.

A press release from Rachakonda Police on Thursday stated that about 20,000 idols are expected to be immersed in various lakes and tanks across the area on Saturday, with 3,000 already lowered.

Around 12,000 police will be deployed to manage the immersion programmes, the release added.