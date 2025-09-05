Telangana CM Revanth Reddy offers puja at Khairtabad Ganesh

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, September 5, offered prayers at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh pandal on the eve of the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Noting that “organising such large public events requires immense effort in contemporary times,” he appreciated the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee for conducting the festivities on a grand scale every year for the past 71 years, despite the city undergoing many changes.

Speaking after the worship, the chief minister said the Khairatabad pandal, known for its giant idol, has gained fame across the country.

The government has provided free electricity to Ganesh pandals during the Chaturthi celebrations—a facility “with no parallel elsewhere in the country,” he said.

Reddy said about 1.4 lakh idols would be immersed in various water bodies on Saturday, when the nine-day celebrations conclude.

He added that Hyderabad would “serve as a role model for harmony and law and order,” and that the government has made all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the immersion.

Preparations to immerse Khairtabad Ganesh at Tank Bund

The city’s tallest Ganesh idol which has been installed at Khairtabad, will be immersed in the Hussain Sagar along with hundreds of other idols on Saturday, September 6.

Preparations for the immersion are in full swing, with Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar conducting inspections at Tank Bund along with GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and collector Harichandana Dasari.

The minister reviewed all arrangements and instructed officials to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience concerning police security, electricity, sanitation, drinking water, and other aspects.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has ensured peaceful and safe immersions in the city on Saturday, September 6, by deploying 134 fixed and 259 mobile cranes. Arrangements have been made for immersion at 20 major lakes in addition to 72 artificial ponds.

A total of 20 cranes have been installed around Hussain Sagar, including one Bahubali crane for the Khairtabad Ganesh immersion.

