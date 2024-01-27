Hyderabad: Eng reach 316/6 at stumps on Day 3 against Ind, lead by 126 runs

Hyderabad: England reached 316 for six powered by Ollie Pope’s unbeaten 148 in their second innings at stumps on day three of the opening Test against India, here on Saturday.

In reply to England’s first innings total of 246, India were all out for 436 in the morning session. Having erased a huge 190-run first innings deficit, England led India by 126 runs at the close of play.

Pope (148 batting) and Ben Foakes (34) added 112 runs for the sixth wicket to help England recover from 163 for five. At stumps, Pope and were Rehan Ahmed (16 batting) were at the crease.

Earlier, resuming at overnight 421 for seven, Ravindra Jadeja (87 off 180 balls) and Axar Patel (44) shared 78 runs for the eighth wicket to hand India a big lead over the visitors.

Brief scores:

England: 246 and 316/6 in 77 overs (Ollie Pope 148 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 2/29).

India 1st innings: 436 all out in 121 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 87, KL Rahul 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 80; Joe Root 4/79).