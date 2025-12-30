Hyderabad: Eng student killed in road accident near Abdullapurmet

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred near Batasingaram, Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday, December 29.
According to police, two motorcycles collided head-on on the service road near Abdullapurmet. As a result, three female students travelling on one of the bikes fell onto the road.
Tragically, a lorry passing by ran over one of them, identified as 22-year-old Hamsalekha, an engineering student from Dilsukhnagar. She died on the spot.
Two other sustain serious injuries
The other two students sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police said the students were on their way to appear for an examination when the accident took place. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.