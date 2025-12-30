City police seize 17 vehicles over drunk driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Years Eve, the city police seized 17 vehicles for drunk driving in Hyderabad as part of a special drive on Monday, December 29.

The vehicles were seized from Malakpet–Dilsukhnagar Bus Stop, where traffic violations were strictly monitored. The operation was led by Traffic Inspector Mohammed Asif, with Sub Inspector Narmada and personnel from both the Traffic Wing and Law and Order Wing jointly participating.

Traffic Inspector Mohammed Asif appealed to the public to act responsibly and avoid driving after consuming alcohol. He urged citizens to arrange a designated driver or use alternative transport, warning that strict legal action will be taken against offenders as per Commissioner of Police VC Sjjanar’s instructions.

Police officials stated that daily drunk-and-drive checks have been underway since December 24, conducted between 9:00 PM and 1:00 AM. On December 31, enforcement will be intensified further, with insoection continuing late into the night and early morning.

“Any individual found driving under the influence will be mandatorily produced before the court, where jail sentences and heavy fines may be imposed,” police warned.

Commissioner warns of strict action

On December 24, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police said that the city police would conduct a week long special drive against drunk driving in view of the New Years Eve.

He warned of strict action against those who violate rules. In a teleconference held with field level officers, the Commissioner reviewed arrangements for Christmas and New Year’s Day. He instructed the police officials to ensure tight security at hot spots.

He said that drunk driving checks will be held at 100 locations during New Year’s eve. For, additional police force from the seventh platoon will be deployed. “Those caught in drunk driving checks will be fined Rs 10,000 and face upto six months in jail.”

He also warned that the driving license of offenders could be cancelled permanently. Sajjanar warned of strict action against those who indulge in racing and stunts. The Hyderabad police will also deploy 15 SHE Teams at party venue and other locations to ensure women’s safety during New Year’s eve.

The Commissioner urged the public to celebrate New Year’s eve safely.