Campus placements at Hyderabad engineering colleges hit by job market uncertainty

Hyderabad: Campus placements in engineering colleges in Hyderabad have taken a significant hit as the job market grapples with uncertainty.

As per a report published in TOI, placement officers and experts believe that the apprehensions linked to the policies of the new US administration which is led by President Donald Trump have made large IT firms adopt a cautious “wait-and-watch” approach.

Startups take lead

Unlike previous years when IT giants dominated campus recruitments, the current placement season in Hyderabad’s engineering colleges has seen startups becoming the primary recruiters.

As per the report, companies such as Kodnest, Movidu Technologies, Ediglobe, Plivo, Workruit, Rubrik, and Pi Infotech have been actively hiring, particularly in top institutes across Telangana, including National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal and Osmania University (OU).

However, the scale of recruitment remains limited. Placement officers at premier institutes report that most startups are hiring in single digits.

They have described the current hiring scenario as worse than during the pandemic.

Salary of jobs offered during campus placements in engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Despite the challenges, students from centrally funded technical institutes in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are still securing competitive salary packages.

Also Read Trump signs executive order to end birthright US citizenship; lawsuit filed

The average annual salary offered at these institutes ranges between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh. On the other hand, graduates from state-run universities like Osmania University are receiving offers in the range of Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh per annum, the report added.

With the job market’s current state, all eyes are on potential policy changes that could revive large-scale recruitment by IT firms. Hyderabad’s engineering colleges are hopeful that such changes will lead to increased investments in the tech sector and a subsequent boost in campus placements.