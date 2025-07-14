Hyderabad engineering students aim for gig work alongside jobs

Hyderabad: Many engineering students in Hyderabad are opting for gig work alongside applying for jobs in companies.

Some are doing it to earn passive income to support themselves until they get a regular job, while others are taking it up to improve their skills.

As gig jobs not only enhance skills and provide financial support, they also offer flexibility. In view of this, many engineering students are getting attracted to them.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an engineering student said that he is taking freelancing projects related to web development, content creation, and web design.

Another student said that getting gig work in Hyderabad is becoming more easily available, thanks to social media and freelancing websites.

Lack of placements

While some students are opting for gig jobs due to flexibility, skill enhancement, and financial support, others are turning to them due to a lack of campus placements in many engineering colleges in Hyderabad.

Apart from the lack of campus placements, most of them find it very difficult to secure off-campus jobs that offer sufficient salaries.

In view of the pull factors of gig jobs and the push factors related to placements in Hyderabad, engineering students are turning to freelancing opportunities.