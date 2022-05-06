Hyderabad: Event on religious harmony to be held at Lamakaan

Published: 6th May 2022 6:07 pm IST
Lamakaan (Source: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Considering the general atmosphere in the city, an interfaith milan is being held to celebrate the spirit of our country at Lamakaan on 7 May.

Members of the civil society are organizing an event to celebrate the spirit of all festivals together. The event is open for all, between 11:00 am and 01:00 pm on May 7 at Lamakaan. Stories of tolerance, compassion, and interdependence will be shared.

The theme of the event is to re-affirming one’s faith in “equality, fraternity, justice, and liberty which would serve as a reminder that people are all connected by our values of humanness”.

An invitation to the event

