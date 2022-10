Hyderabad: Mohammad Azizuddin, father of former team India captain and president of Hyderabad Cricket Association(HCA), Mohammad Azharuddin, passed away on Tuesday night.

Azizuddibn was 83 years old when he breathed his last. Age related ailments were stated as the cause of his death family.

The funeral will be held today. Meanwhile the President, PCC, Telangana, A Revanth Reddy offered his condolences to the bereaved family.