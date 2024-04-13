Hyderabad: Ex-CM KCR to resume LS poll campaign in Chevella today

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo, K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is all set to restart his campaign for the Lok Sabha polls from Chevella, a month after an important meeting in Karimnagar.

The BRS party wants to hold meetings in all Lok Sabha constituencies except Hyderabad before the elections on May 13. This is the third meeting after the BRS party lost the Assembly polls in November 2023. The party plans to mobilise 50,000 people for this meet.

The BRS party is determined to win the Chevella seat, even though their former MP, G Ranjith Reddy, has defected to the Congress party and is now their candidate.

Two other important leaders, Patnam Mahender Reddy and his wife Sunitha Mahender Reddy, also left the BRS party and joined the Congress. The BRS party has chosen Kasani Gnaneswar to run for the Chevella seat.

KCR and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) have met with local leaders to plan how to win the Chevella seat. They have said that they will not let G Ranjith Reddy and Patnam Mahender Reddy back in the BRS party, even if they apologize.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is running for the BJP party in Chevella. The election in Chevella will be very competitive, with many parties trying to win. The BRS party is working hard to win the seat and make their supporters happy.