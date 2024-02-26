Hyderabad ex-mayor Teegala Krishna Reddy joins Congress from BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Maheshwaram MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy along with Rangareddy Zilla Parishad chairperson Anitha Reddy (also Krishna Reddy’s daughter-in-law) joined the Congress party on Monday, February 26 in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi.

Reddy is not the first former Mayor of Hyderabad to ditch the BRS and join the Congress.

His induction into the Congress follows a slew of such joinings from the pink party, especially from the Greater Hyderabad region including other former mayors and deputy mayors namely Bonthu Rammohan, Baba Fasiuddin, and Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy.

The development comes close to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Teegala Krishna Reddy’s political journey

He started his political journey with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and contested the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (MCH) elections in 1986 from Gandhi Nagar division on behalf of the TDP but lost.

He contested the MCH elections in 2002 and served as the Mayor of Hyderabad until 2007. He worked as the Chairman of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority.

In the 2009 Andhra Pradesh elections, he contested as a TDP candidate from the Maheswaram constituency and was defeated by Indian National Congress candidate Sabitha Indra Reddy.

In the 2014 Telangana elections, he contested as a TDP candidate again from the Maheshwaram constituency and was elected MLA for the first time by beating his nearest rival Congress candidate Mal Reddy Rangareddy.

He joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) (now BRS) on 29 October 2014. In the 2018 Telangana elections, he contested as a TRS candidate from the Maheshwaram constituency and was defeated by Indian National Congress candidate Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The former MLA was disgruntled as BRS chief K Chanrdasekhar Rao had decided to give the BRS ticket from Maheshwaram to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy in the recently held Assembly polls. She had contested against Krishna Reddy as the Congress candidate in 2018 elections.

Krishna Reddy was quite unhappy ever since Sabitha Indra Reddy switched loyalties to TRS (now BRS) along with some other Congress leaders in 2019 and KCR, as the chief minister back then rewarded her with a cabinet berth.