Hyderabad: Except few slogans, Old City remains peaceful on Friday

Hyderabad: The Old City of Hyderabad largely remained peaceful on Friday except a few slogans were raised. Police promptly acted against two persons who raised the slogans.

On the other hand, at Makkah Masjid, police took a suspicious person into custody. As per sources, the person is identified as Prasanna and he is taken to the police station to know the reason behind his presence at the mosque.

Worshippers near Charminar

The Old City of Hyderabad was tense after BJP MLA Raja Singh released a video making derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

On Thursday, peace returned to the city after police arrested the MLA under the PD act. Currently, he is lodged in Cherlapally jail.

Though the peace prevails in the city, few Raja Singh’s supporters protested yesterday. On Friday, additional security measures have been taken at Tappa Chabutra, Kulsumpura, Mangalhat, Begum Bazar etc.

How Hyderabad police planned Raja Singh’s arrest

After the Hyderabad police’s attempt to send MLA Raja Singh to jail on Tuesday failed, a team of higher officials studied all possibilities of taking action against Singh.

So far, 101 cases are booked against Singh of which 18 are communal cases. After detailed studies, the police explored the option of invoking the PD Act which did not mandate him to be produced in court.

“A committee comprising legal officers hears upon the arguments of the PD Act proposal and invokes it on any persons seen as a threat to law and order of any State,” said a police official on the condition of anonymity.