Hyderabad Excise Dept arrests 8 in citywide ganja raids, seizes 9.5 kg

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department arrested eight persons in separate raids across the city on Monday, February 23, seizing a total of nearly 9.5 kilogram of ganja.

The State Task Force raided a house in Dhoolpet and seized 6.5 kg of ganja, arresting five persons. The accused were identified as Pavan Singh, Kedarnath Singh, Raju Singh, Sushanth Singh and Durgesh Singh. A case has been registered at the Prohibition and Excise Station, Dhoolpet.

In a separate operation near Shanti Theatre in Narayanguda, one Abhishek Singh was arrested while allegedly selling ganja to customers. As much as 1.5 kg of the contraband was seized from him.

The third raid was carried out in Tolichowki, Golconda, where Akash Singh and Rahul Singh were arrested while allegedly selling ganja. Another 1.5 kg was seized in the case. Three other accused in the matter are currently absconding.