Hyderabad: Exhibition society yet to receive nods for Numaish 2023

Hyderabad: While Numaish 2023 is scheduled to begin in Hyderabad in January, the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIE) Society is yet to receive permission from various government departments.

As per a report published in TNIE, the society has so far received no objection letters from the fire department but still waiting for permissions from R&B, GHMC, and various other government departments.

The society is expecting permission in the next 2-3 days. According to it, the holiday season is the reason for the delay in getting the permission.

Entry price of Numaish in Hyderabad hiked

Recently, the exhibition society declared that the entry price of Numaish in Hyderabad will be increased to Rs. 40 for adults. However, the entry of children below the age of five years will be free.

In order to adhere to fire safety norms, sufficient space will be made available for the free movement of emergency vehicles.

For visitors’ convenience wheelchair facilities and a vehicle-friendly walkway will be made available at the Numaish in the city.

Losses incurred due to COVID

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Numaish in Hyderabad was not conducted as it used to be before 2019.

In the current year too, Numaish started on January 1 but it was halted due to a sudden surge in COVID cases in Hyderabad.

In 2023, the exhibition society is hoping for the best as the number of cases in the country is under control despite the fact that many other countries across the world are struggling to fight against the pandemic.