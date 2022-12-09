Preparation in full swing for Numaish in Hyderabad – Photos inside

Hyderabad: Preparations are going in full swing at Exhibition Ground for the upcoming Numaish in Hyderabad which is going to begin on January 1, 2023.

As the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIE) Society is gearing up for pre-Covid like Numaish, permission will be sought from the police to operate till late night on weekends.

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Numaish was not held as per the schedule. Even before the pandemic, the annual event was closed due to the fire accident at the exhibition ground.

Entry price hiked

Due to the losses incurred over the past few years, the exhibition society decided to increase the ticket price to Rs. 40 for adults. However, the entry of children below the age of five years will be free.

At the Numaish, there will be around 1200 stalls as more space will be made available to adhere to fire safety norms. More space will be made available for the movement of emergency vehicles.

For visitors’ convenience wheelchair facility and vehicle-friendly walkway will be made available at the Numaish in Hyderabad.

Also Read KCR lays foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro

Timing of the Numaish in Hyderabad

Though the exhibition society is planning to take permission from Hyderabad police to increase the duration of the Numaish, the current timing of the annual event is 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays whereas, during weekends and public holidays, it will be till 11 pm.

It is expected that the upcoming 45-day Numaish will see a regular footfall of 20 lakh people. On weekends, footfall sometimes touches 40,000 too.

The exhibition society is taking all steps to ensure the safety of the visitors and the smooth conduct of the event.