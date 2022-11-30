Musical fountains at Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge to attract tourists – Here’s why

Hyderabad: The musical fountains at Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge are likely to see a rise in the number of tourists visiting the spot as Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) gears up to undertake seating arrangements.

For the 20-minute musical foundation show, the HMDA is going to arrange 50 seats for the public, DC reported.

During the weekdays, three shows will run between 7 pm and 10 pm whereas, on weekends and public holidays, people can enjoy four shows.

Musical fountains at Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge

For setting up, operating, and maintaining two musical fountains on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, HMDA’s wing Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) invited tenders a few weeks ago. The cost is estimated to be Rs. 8.03 crore.

HMDA also invited tenders for undertaking seating arrangements at the bridge. The cost is estimated to be Rs. 53.1 lakh.

In the beginning, there will be 50 seats at the bridge. The seating capacity will be increased based on public response.

Shortlisting of agencies will be done based on the design concepts, layouts’ drawings, and a visual presentation.

After getting shortlisted, the selected agency has to not only operate but also maintain the structure for the next three years.

Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge

The bridge is located near Inorbit Mall at Madhapur. It connects Jubilee Hills and Financial District.

Ever since its opening, it has become a major tourist hub. Each pillar of the bridge has 13 cables on each side.

The bridge also has boating facilities. Apart from it, visitors can also enjoy Floating Restaurant which is another attractive spot at the cable bridge.