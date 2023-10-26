Hyderabad experiences summer during day, winter at night

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which usually experiences winter chill during the month of October, is now witnessing summer heat during the daytime. However, during the night, the city is shivering as minimum temperatures have dropped.

According to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the daytime temperature in most parts of the city is around 33 degrees Celsius.

City shivers during night time

The city experiences chills during the night, with temperatures in some areas dropping below 15 degrees Celsius.

Following are areas where temperature dropped below 15 degrees Celsius

Areas Minimum temperature in degrees Celsius University of Hyderabad 13.2 Ibrahimpatnam 13.3 Balapur 14 Shamshabad 15

The most significant drop was observed at the University of Hyderabad, which falls under the Serilingampally Mandal, where the temperature reached 13.2 degrees Celsius during the last night.

Hyderabad witnesses summer heat in winter season

Though the nighttime temperature in Hyderabad has dropped significantly, the city continues to experience summer heat during the day, despite it being the winter season. The daytime temperature in most areas is still above 30 degrees Celsius, and in some areas, it has exceeded 33 degrees Celsius.

Following are areas where temperature crossed 33 degrees Celsius

Areas Maximum temperature in degree Celsius Saidabad 33.1 Amberpet 33.2 Shaikpet 33.7 Maredpally 34.6

In the coming days, the nighttime temperature is likely to fall further in Hyderabad, making residents feel the winter chill. The daytime temperature is also expected to decrease soon.