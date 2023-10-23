Hyderabad continues to witness summer in winter: Here’re areas with high temperatures

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad continue to experience summer-like heat during the winter season, with maximum temperatures in many areas exceeding 33 degrees Celsius. Even the minimum temperatures in the city are notably high.

Since the end of the monsoon season, Hyderabad has seen a steady increase in maximum temperatures.

Hyderabad witnesses summer-like minimum temperature

Apart from high maximum temperatures, Hyderabad is also witnessing a surge in minimum temperatures. Yesterday, Himayatnagar and Amberpet recorded the highest minimum temperature at 23.1 degrees Celsius.

Other areas in Hyderabad that have experienced summer-like temperatures in winter include

Areas Maximum temperature in degree Celsius Himayatnagar 33.1 Bahadurpura 33.1 Nampally 33.2 Khairatabad 33.3 Asifnagar 33.5 Saidabad 33.5 Amberpet 33.6 Mondamarket 34.5 Shaikpet 35 Maredpally 35

Hyderabad experiences the driest October in 30 years

Apart from experiencing summer-like heat during the winter season due to high temperatures, this year, Hyderabad has witnessed the driest October in 30 years. Although there are a few days left in the month, it is unlikely that there will be any rainfall in the city during this time.

Usually, October is considered a wet and rainy month for the city. This year, the city has seen no rain in the month due to the impact of El Nino.

However, despite being an El Nino year, the monsoon season brought excess rainfall to Hyderabad and the entire state.

Weather forecast for Hyderabad in winter

According to the weather forecast by the TSDPS, Hyderabad is not expected to receive any rainfall over the next three days. Maximum temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain in the 20-22 degrees Celsius range.

For the next few days, Hyderabad is expected to continue experiencing summer-like heat during the winter season.