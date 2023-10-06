No rainfall on horizon: Hyderabad gears for warm days, cool nights

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for warm days and cool nights as the southwest monsoon season concluded recently, and no rainfall is expected in the near future.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, “The next 10 days’ weather will be similar to late February to early March, with very high daytime heat but less humidity.”

Next 10days weather will be similar to end February – Early March type weather with very high day time heat but less humidity https://t.co/L00RHZqTHb — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 5, 2023

He also forecasted that in the coming days in Hyderabad, the nights will be cool as the minimum temperature will be somewhere between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius, however, the days will be warm as the daytime temperature will be between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad received ‘excess’ rainfall during monsoon

During the monsoon season, Hyderabad received a cumulative rainfall of 769.5 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 615.4 mm. While the city experienced ‘excess’ rainfall overall, some areas saw normal rainfall.

Among the mandals in Hyderabad, Shaikpet, Maredpally, Charminar, Asifnagar, Nampally, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, and Tirumalgiri recorded rainfall deviations higher than the city’s average.

Across the entire state, ‘normal’ rainfall was recorded during the current monsoon season. However, several districts, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Warangal, and Hyderabad, experienced ‘excess’ rainfall.

Telangana recorded an average cumulative rainfall of 861.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 738.6 mm, resulting in a deviation of 17 percent.

Some areas of Hyderabad started witnessing warm days, cool nights

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature has already crossed 35 degrees Celsius.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Maredpally witnessed 35.8 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The minimum temperature in the city has dropped below 20 degrees. Yesterday, Bahadurpura recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius.

In the near future, Hyderabad is likely to experience warm days and cool nights.