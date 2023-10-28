Hyderabad experiences winter chill; These areas see dip in night temperatures

Daytime temperature in most areas is still above 30 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad began experiencing a winter chill as the night temperature dropped. However, the daytime temperature in the city still remains high, making Hyderabad residents witness summer heat.

According to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the nighttime temperature in some parts of the city dropped below 16 degrees Celsius.

Areas with low night temperatures

As the temperature in some areas dropped below 16 degrees Celsius, many people started using warm clothing during the nights and early mornings.

The following are areas where the temperature dropped below 16 degrees Celsius.

AreasMinimum temperature in degrees Celsius
Rajendranagar16
Shamshabad15.4
Ibrahimpatnam15
Serilingampally13.5
Hyderabad continues to witness summer in winter during daytime

Although the nighttime temperature in Hyderabad has dropped significantly, the city continues to experience summer heat during the day, despite it being the winter season. The daytime temperature in most areas is still above 30 degrees Celsius, and in some areas, it has exceeded 33 degrees Celsius.

The following are areas where the temperature crossed 33 degrees Celsius.

AreasMaximum temperature in degree Celsius
Shaikpet34.7
Mondamarket33.9
Maredpally33.7
Bahadurpura33.4
Bandlaguda33.3
Asifnagar33.3
Saidabad33.2
Amberpet33
In the coming days, the nighttime temperature is likely to fall further in Hyderabad, making residents feel the winter chill. The daytime temperature is also expected to decrease soon.

