Hyderabad experiences winter mornings & summer afternoons

February has become the bridge from winter to summer this year.

News Desk |   Updated: 17th February 2024 1:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad on Friday woke up to a winter morning and stepped into summer by noon. There was a real nip in the air when temperatures dropped 16.8°C, dropping by 2°C until sunrise, and prickly heat began at 9 am onwards, reaching up to summer-like 33°C in the afternoon. 

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Hyderabad forecast for the week, the city will observe cooler mornings for the next two days, followed by warmer summer afternoons wherein daytime temperatures will rise to 34°C in the afternoon. 

The data from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) suggests that temperatures peak as early as 10 am in the day to up to 30°C in many areas of the city.

The intervening night of Friday-Saturday at 16.8°C was the coldest night in February this year.

The city on average, sees 31.8°C as the daytime temperature during February and 15.5°C as the night-time temperature. However, this year, Hyderabad is witnessing the early summer heat due to El Nino — it averaged between 18°C at night and 33°C during the day.    

Tags
