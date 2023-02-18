Hyderabad: Fabrication odds in Airport Metro rail to be rectified

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) officials along with the engineers inspected the technical challenges prevailing in the critical stretch of Airport Metro ought to run between Rayadurg station to Nanakramguda.

Managing director of HAML, NVS Reddy, and chief engineering advisor Subodh Jain inspected the proposed alignment on Saturday and identified multiple challenges, and gave suggestions to rectify the odds before the rail gets to be used.

Crossing the mind space junction at a height of about 21 meters (69 feet), which has an underpass, rotary and flyover is a major challenge.

“Different options of laying the metro through a duct with smaller spans with prestressed concrete girders at site construction or erection of a 90-meter (295 feet) long special span with composite steel girder will have to be examined,” Subodh said.

While deciding the span lengths, girder type and construction method, the construction drawings of the underpass, rotary and flyover will be obtained from (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) GHMC and analysed.

“Different design options for the new integrated Raidurg station of the extended metro corridor 3(blue line) and the Airport Metro station will be examined mainly from a passenger convenience point of view,” added the examiners.

This multi-level interchange station will be designed in a way to avoid shifting of the Extra High voltage 400 kV underground cables adjacent to it.

“The airport metro viaduct crossing the multi-level flyover at the Biodiversity junction at a height of about 20 meters (66 ft) is another engineering challenge,” remarked the inspectors of the rail.

In addition to the above, Airport metro pillars will be located away from the flyover pillars in a staggered way to avoid any adverse effect on the foundations of the flyover pillars.

Redesigning of the Nanakramguda junction station as a portal structure with three pillars (one in the central median and a pillar each on both edges of the road ), as the road median is in a curve and the station is required to be nearer to the junction to cater to the traffic coming from different directions and roads.