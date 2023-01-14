Hyderabad: Pre-construction activities of Airport Metro in full swing

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited’s (HAML) managing director NVS Reddy on Saturday said that a number of pre-construction activities have been taken up in a parallel processing mode and they are being carried out at a fast pace.

While the last date for submission of bids for the General Consultant (GC) is on January 20 and these expert engineering consultants will be in position by early next month, parallelly survey work to fine-tune the metro alignment and station locations is in full swing.

The survey work is being done by using both the satellite-based differential Global Positioning System (GPS) and the Electronic Total Station with built-in programs for more accuracy and capturing accurate coordinates.

The survey has so far covered 21km up to the Fort Grand underpass near Shamshabad town and will be completed by the end of January, the press note said. Thereafter, peg marking of the alignment will begin, it further informed.

While the DPR has followed a typical railway engineering method to identify the station locations, an innovative approach is now being adopted by taking cognizance of the massive commercial and residential developments that have taken place in the last few years in Nanakramguda, Financial District, Kokapet, Narsingi, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad areas.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) master plan for the development of this part of Hyderabad and its outskirts is to determine the location of the stations.

“This is in tune with chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision of dispersal of the city’s growth to its outskirts and providing affordable housing within a commute distance of less than half an hour to workplaces,” NVS Reddy said.

“Actively involving the local traffic police inspectors in the traffic survey is yielding good results in identifying the ideal station locations and making the station access facilities cost-effective,” he added.