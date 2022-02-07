Hyderabad: Faiz-e-Aam Trust inaugurates job oriented training center at mosque

Hyderabad: “The mosques and Madrasa can play any important role in the lives of the Muslms,” Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, the Managing Editor of Siasat Daily, said speaking as a Chief Guest at a program organized by Faize Aam Trust to inaugurate “Aisha Afandi Scale Development Center (AASDC)”, at Masjid Khazana Aab Doodh Bowli on Sunday. “The modern education of the Imams and Muezzins can be a harbinger of a new age which can encourage them for trade and business. This can bring about a paradigm shift in the destiny of the Muslim community.”

The AASDC has been established in cooperation with Dr. Syed Abdul Rahim, a resident of Canada, under the guidance of Faiz-e-Aam trust and named after the late mother of Dr Abdul Rahim.

“It is necessary to inculcate the spirit of trade and commerce in Muslim scholars. In Bhatkal in Karnataka the Muslim scholars prefer to do their business in addition to their traditional role as Imams and Muezzins,” Khan said.

Speaking about women’s employment, Khan said that in Taiwan and other developed countries women work in manufacturing units of mobile phones, computer chips, and cameras. If such a program is launched in the old city, the women would be empowered and their economic condition could be improved..

Khan advised the Muslim youths to avoid wasting their time and focus on their future. “I met the Chairman of T-Hub recently. He said that Muslims are a wise and dynamic people. They only need proper guidance. The Muslim scholars can provide such guidance to the youths.”.

The Secretary of Faize Aam Trust Iftikhar Hussain shed light on the welfare activities of the trust. He emphasized the need for girls education.