Hyderabad: Fake doctor running illegal clinic at Amberpet held

Hyderabad: The city police have apprehended one individual with fake doctor credentials for running an illegal clinic. He posed as a doctor and was running a clinic ‘Sri Sai Venkateswara Clinic’ at Amberpet. Police seized medicines and medical equipment from the clinic.

The accused, Raju Gangaram Ankalap, 53, is a native of Karimnagar, migrated to Hyderabad, and gained some insights on Ayurvedic and general medicine while working in clinics. To gain easy money illegally, he hatched a plan to open his own clinic in Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man stabs employer to death in broad daylight

Impersonating as a doctor with no qualifications and printing a false letter pad with the name ‘Dr A Raju, D.NYS, P.G.D.EM.S. (Mumbai)’, he obtained easy money illegally while endangering the lives of innocent individuals by assessing their health and prescribing medications without sufficient diagnosis reports and without a valid medical board license.

Police registered a case under 419, 420 Indian Penal Code. The apprehension was under the supervision of IPS Rashmi Perumal, Inspector of Police, Superintendent N. Nagesh, and other officials.