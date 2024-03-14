Hyderabad: Fake doctor running illegal clinic at Amberpet held

Impersonating as a doctor with no qualifications, he obtained easy money illegally while endangering the lives of innocent individuals, police said

Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Updated: 14th March 2024 8:28 pm IST
Four Rohingya refugees en route to Hyderabad for work; held
Representational image

Hyderabad: The city police have apprehended one individual with fake doctor credentials for running an illegal clinic. He posed as a doctor and was running a clinic ‘Sri Sai Venkateswara Clinic’ at Amberpet. Police seized medicines and medical equipment from the clinic. 

The accused, Raju Gangaram Ankalap, 53, is a native of Karimnagar, migrated to Hyderabad, and gained some insights on Ayurvedic and general medicine while working in clinics. To gain easy money illegally, he hatched a plan to open his own clinic in Hyderabad.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man stabs employer to death in broad daylight

Impersonating as a doctor with no qualifications and printing a false letter pad with the name ‘Dr A Raju, D.NYS, P.G.D.EM.S. (Mumbai)’, he obtained easy money illegally while endangering the lives of innocent individuals by assessing their health and prescribing medications without sufficient diagnosis reports and without a valid medical board license.

MS Education Academy

Police registered a case under 419, 420 Indian Penal Code. The apprehension was under the supervision of IPS Rashmi Perumal, Inspector of Police, Superintendent N. Nagesh, and other officials.

Tags
Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Updated: 14th March 2024 8:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button