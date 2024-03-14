Hyderabad: Man stabs employer to death in broad daylight

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Bholakpur Musheerabad on Thursday noon after a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight.

On Thursday, March 14, the victim, Mohammed Ghouse, who runs a tea stall at Bholakpur road, had an argument with Mujeeb, who worked at his stall.

After sometime Mujeeb took out a knife and started attacking Ghouse. To escape the attack, Ghouse ran to the other side of the road and Mujeeb chased him.

Mujeeb caught hold of Ghouse and stabbed him with a knife multiple times, leading to his death on the spot due to excessive blood loss.

Stunned, people ran around upon seeing the gruesome attack, leading to commotion on a busy road.

The Musheerabad police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Mortuary for autopsy, police said.