Hyderabad: Fake video of teen lying in front of bus fuels road safety concern

Hyderabad: A viral video on social media, showing a young man lying in front of a moving bus on Yousufguda main road and the bus passing over him, has been found as fake.

Initially thought to be a dangerous stunt for social media attention, the edited footage shows the teenager suddenly dropping to the ground to avoid a collision with the bus. The video instantly gained attention and sparked controversy when X users expressed concerns over such risky behaviors in pursuit of online fame that could possibly endanger others too.

Additionally, the netizens called for authorities to take action against those involved.

Issuing a clarification over the incident, Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), VC Sajjanar, tweeted on X: “This video that is going viral on social media is fake. This is a fully edited video. Some people are editing videos like this to be popular on social media. It is not a good practice to try to tarnish the image of RTC. There is a danger of others imitating these types of unintended actions done for likes and comments. Edited videos that are made for fun can also cause harm to others.”

సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అవుతోన్న ఈ వీడియో ఫేక్‌. ఇది పూర్తిగా ఎడిటెడ్ వీడియో. సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో పాపులర్‌ కోసం కొందరు ఇలా వీడియోలను ఎడిట్‌ చేసి వదులుతున్నారు. ఇలాంటి వెకిలిచేష్టలతో ఆర్టీసీ ప్రతిష్టను దిగజార్చే ప్రయత్నం చేయడం మంచి పద్దతి కాదు. లైక్‌ లు, కామెంట్ల కోసం చేసే ఈ తరహా… pic.twitter.com/Eia1GCSxyr — VC Sajjanar – MD TGSRTC (@tgsrtcmdoffice) June 21, 2024

He further added that TGSRTC management will take these incidents seriously and pursue legal action against those responsible.