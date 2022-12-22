Hyderabad: Families of two brain-dead children donate 8 organs

Published: 22nd December 2022
Representative image

Hyderabad: Busa Swareena, 14, a class 10 student, and Gaddamidi Yadagiri, 18, were declared brain dead by doctors; both their family members donated their organs as part of the Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

The class 10 student sustained severe injuries in an accidental fall from the fourth floor of an apartment on December 15. Despite receiving ICU care at Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills for more than four days, the girl’s health did not get any better. Her parents agreed to donate her organs after the doctors declared her brain dead.

Five organs in total, including the liver, kidneys, and two lungs, were removed and given to transplant centres.

Yadagiri was injured in a road accident and was shifted to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, on December 16. The doctors declared him brain dead on December 19, as he showed no sign of improving.

His father, Gaddamidi Narsimhulu, and brothers approved of the organ donation on his behalf.

