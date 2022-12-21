Hyderabad: NIMS doctors performs 4 kidney transplants in a day

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences’ (NIMS) department of urology and renal transplantation has performed four kidney transplants including one live related renal transplant and three cadaveric renal transplants within a span of 24 hours.

The surgeries were performed free of cost under Aarogyasree scheme provided by Telangana government.

Cadaver transplant recipients, who have received kidneys have hailed from Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar and Hyderabad districts. All three have been suffering from end stage renal failure and have been receiving hemodialysis for the past 4 to 5 years.

For the live related transplant, husband donated the kidney to his wife. The couple hails from Hyderabad and the patient was suffering from end stage renal failure for the past two years.

All the four transplant recipients are doing well with good urine output indicative of successful kidney transplant. The donor for the live tranplant is also recovering well.