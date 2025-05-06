Hyderabad: Family protests after twins’ stillbirth, alleges medical negligence

Hyderabad: A family in Ibrahimpatnam protested after the stillbirth of twins on Sunday, May 4. The family alleged negligence as nurses operated following the doctor’s instructions via WhatsApp.

The incident occurred at the Vijaya Laxmi Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam, where nurses performed a C-section on a pregnant woman. According to the family, the attending doctor, Anusha Reddy, who was not present at the hospital, guided the nurses via a WhatsApp video call to carry out the operation.

The five-month pregnant woman arrived at the hospital with severe labour pains, and reportedly suffered heavy bleeding during the procedure. By the time the doctor arrived at the hospital, both babies had been declared dead.

pic.twitter.com/pKLTAJh82h — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 6, 2025

Following the incident, the Ibrahimpatnam police booked the gynecologist and staff of the hospital. District Medical Health Officer, Ranga Reddy visited the hospital and sealed it. According to the police, the couple, Butti Ganesh, a conductor with the RTC, and Keerthi, from Eliminedu village in Ibrahimpatnam, have been married for seven years. Following an In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment, Keerthi was declared pregnant in January 2025.

Keerthi was being treated at the hospital for five months. Family members of the woman said she took all precautions during the treatment. In April, when Keerthi experienced pain she visited the hospital, however she was discharged after being given glucose.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Ganesh is seen narrating the sequence of events on Sunday, “We followed all the precautions advised by the doctor during the treatment. The nurses contacted the doctor through WhatsApp and conducted the operation.”